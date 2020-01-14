UK-Uganda Investment: Minister Stephenson officiates at Shs700 billion Namanve ground breaking

As the UK government finalises Brexit, they have offered Uganda a $200m (about Shs735b) for development of infrastructure at Kampala Investment Business Park (KIPB) in Namanve, Mukono District that was officially launched on Sunday.

The UK Minister for Africa, Mr Andrew Stephenson, said his government is committed to the project. “On its [Uganda] path to middle-income status, we understand the importance of developing infrastructure and strengthening Uganda’s manufacturing base. That is why I am delighted to be here for construction of the infrastructure of this industrial park,” he said.

Work will soon begin to upgrade the park, including construction of roads, water, electricity, waste treatment facilities, sewerage and drainage networks and optic fibre networks. The project is being led UK contractors Lagan Group Limited owned by Kevin Lagan. Estimates suggest the project will create 25,484 direct jobs in the construction phase, a further 39,800 in the short term and over 200,000 jobs in the long term.

State minister for Investment and Privatisation, Ms Evelyn Anite during the ground breaking ceremony for the infrastructure development said the project’s period is only 18 months and once completed will unlock the major challenges in this industrial park like lack of security lights, poor drainage system, poor sewage disposal and lack of tarmacked access roads to all premises.