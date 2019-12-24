UBA Celebrates Festive Season With SOS Children’s Village, Donates Food & Story Books

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Uganda, through its Foundation arm, on Thursday 19th December, 2019 visited the SOS Children’s villages in Kakiri to donate materials in form of locally published story books and food items to the children.

Under their ‘Each One Teach’ initiative, UBA partnered with ‘Sooo Many Stories,’ a Ugandan publishing house to donate locally written and published story books for the children, in a bid to encourage and build a reading culture in a younger generation.

In addition to the donation, the staff of the bank read to the kids and shared in a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the festive season.

The SOS Social Centre Kakiri was opened in March 2006. It offers a range of social services which mainly focus on the special needs of destitute children (including medical care, financial support, education) but also on securing the income of families to enable them to take care and protect their children in the best possible way (including counseling in education, etc.). At the moment, 600 children and their caretakers are supported through this program.

United Bank for Africa commenced its operations in Uganda in May 2008 as one of the commercial banks licensed by the Bank of Uganda. It represents UBA’s pioneer country activities in the East and Southern African sub-region.

UBA foundation’s #EachOneTeachOne initiative was launched as a group-wide initiative back in 2018, presenting the bank’s staff with an opportunity to give a little of their time and skills to their communities. Through these initiatives, the bank staff are seen within their communities, teaching and assisting the less privileged.

Last year, Friday 23rd November was declared UBA Community Service Day, group wide. In Uganda, the team launched the project at Bugema Adventist Secondary School.

UBA staff donated literature books, agricultural material, planted trees and trained students on financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

Coupled with it’s foundation’s activities, the bank continues to expand the retail and commercial playing field in Uganda by delivering unique financial products and solutions of UBA Plc as an African brand. This, with a growing network of branches, Redshop agents and ATMs across the country.