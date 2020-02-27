Uganda’s First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni has praised has expressed her satisfaction over the increased use of ICT by the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB).

Janet Museveni made the remarks on Thursday while officiating over the release of the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Educations (UACE) results.

BELOW IS HER MESSAGE

I am happy to release the results of the 2019 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examination today.

It is gratifying to note that this examination, like the first two (PLE and UCE) was conducted smoothly.

I note with satisfaction the continued and increased use of ICT in the operations of the Board. This is in line with the NRM Manifesto 2016-2021 which recognizes ICT as one of the key drivers of efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery.