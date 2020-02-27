Uganda’s First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni has praised has expressed her satisfaction over the increased use of ICT by the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB).
Janet Museveni made the remarks on Thursday while officiating over the release of the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Educations (UACE) results.
BELOW IS HER MESSAGE
I am happy to release the results of the 2019 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examination today.
It is gratifying to note that this examination, like the first two (PLE and UCE) was conducted smoothly.
I note with satisfaction the continued and increased use of ICT in the operations of the Board. This is in line with the NRM Manifesto 2016-2021 which recognizes ICT as one of the key drivers of efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery.
I am happy to note that, performance has improved and more learners have qualified for tertiary education.
I am, however, concerned about the very low transition from UCE to UACE in the Sciences.
Deliberate efforts have been made to increase the number of science teachers and improve their welfare in order to raise the numbers of students in Sciences and improve performance.
I wish to encourage the candidates to take up vocational education at diploma and other levels in our TVET Institutions. Products of this level of training are not only the most needed in Industry but are often job creators rather than job seekers.
I congratulate all the successful candidates and thank the teachers who prepared them. I encourage those, who have not made the mark for their desired courses not to give up. There is always another chance to succeed.
Thank you and God bless you.