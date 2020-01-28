Two Dead As UPDAF Jet Crashes

A Uganda Peoples Defence Air Force (UPDAF) jet has crashed, killing two people on board.

According to the army spokesperson, Brigadier Richard Karemire, the jet was on a training mission with two people on board.

“We regret to inform that a UPDAF Jet Ranger on a training mission has crashed. It had two crew members. Sadly, no one has survived.Investigation into the cause has started.Condolences to their families and the entire UPDF fraternity,” Karemire said.

The spokesperson’s statement did not divulge any more details beyond this incident.