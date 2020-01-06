‘Terror suspects tried to enter’ UK base in Kenya

Kenyan police have detained three “terrorist suspects” who tried to force their way into a British military camp, AFP news agency reports, quoting an internal police report it has seen.

Kenya’s privately owned Daily Nation newspaper says the three were arrested on Sunday evening after attempting to break into the base in Nanyuki, a market town in the centre of the country.

“They just had cameras, I think, but we are still interrogating them to find out the truth,” Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya told the newspaper.

Islamist militant group al-Shabab carried out a dawn raid on Sunday on a military base used by US and Kenyan forces on Manda Island in Lamu County.

One US military service member and two contractors were killed in the attack, the US military said.

