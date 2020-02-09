Swanky Isabella Lounge Opens In Ntinda

Kampala’s Parte after parte theme has been re-energized with the introduction of a new spot in Ntinda – Kigoowa off the Ntinda Kiwatule road.

Those who ply that route can tell that a new spot, Isabella café, bar and lounge, has opened its doors to revelers.

Although it has not been officially opened, the place has already been swarmed by partiers who have been filling the place in the past two weeks.

It boasts of a standard wellness centre with a spa, sauna and steam in addition to a massage parlour with the lounge making perfect a place for comfortable seating and for relaxation.

The lounge whose presence is hard to avoid because of its location, also serves as a restaurant.

We are told the grand opening of Isabella Lounge is expected in the next weeks although there is talk that it could happen on Valentines Day.