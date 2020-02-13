Sudhir, wife Jyotsna trek Bwindi gorillas

He has been to some of the world’s iconic tourism destination including a recent trip to the icy Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, in Aspen, a ski resort town, in the US, businessman Sudhir Rajiv has embraced domestic tourism with a trip to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park (BINP) for gorilla trekking.

Sudhir, who was in the company of his wife Jyotsna Ruparelia, with whom they recently celebrated over 40 years in marriage, was pictured in the company of gorillas enjoying mother nature.

Bwindi is a major tourism destination in Uganda with its selling point being the gorillas. According to People Animals and Nature, there are 4 locations for tracking gorillas in BINP these are Buhoma, Ruhija, Rushaga, and Nkuringo.

People Animals and Nature, a non-government organization, the 4 locations have a total of about [gorilla]18 families as of December 2018. Tracking permits need to be bought prior to tracking by booking directly with the reservations office at Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Headquarters or through a reputable tour agent.

Sudhir is a tourism enthusiast having spent billions of shillings investing in the country’s hospitality industry by setting top notch hotels and resorts, restaurants and apartments that meet the needs of the tourism sector.