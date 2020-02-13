Sudan Leader Vows To Co-operate Over Bashir-ICC Case

The top military general in Sudan, Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has told a rights group he will “co-operate fully” with the International Criminal Court (ICC) as it seeks to bring ousted President Omar al-Bashir to trial for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

It’s the first time the general has commented personally on the matter since his administration confirmed its intention to hand over Mr Bashir earlier this week.

Bashir, who was overthrown in a coup in April 2019 following mass protests, has always denied the allegations against him.

Following a meeting with Human Rights Watch (HRW), Gen Burhan is quoted by the campaign group as saying:

“We agreed that no-one is above the law, and that people will be brought to justice, be it in Sudan or outside Sudan with the help of the ICC.”

BBC