Sudan Leader Burhan Defends Meeting With Netanyahu In Uganda

The head of the military council now running Sudan, Lt Gen Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, has said that the country’s position on the Palestinian status remains unchanged.

In a statement read on the state radio Wednesday morning, Gen Burhan defended his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Entebbe, Uganda, on 3 February.

After the meeting, Mr Netanyahu’s office said Israel and Sudan would move to normalise relations.

Gen Burhan said that the meeting was part of his responsibility to preserve Sudan’s security and “supreme interests of the Sudanese people”.

He said that Sudan’s relationship with Israel was “the responsibility of the relevant institutions”, in what seems to be reference to Sudan’s civilian cabinet.

Sudan state-owned media did not report on the meeting between Gen Burhan and Mr Netanyahu. The private media however covered the story.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has welcomed Gen Burhan’s statement and said Sudan’s foreign affairs must be made by the council of ministers.

Reports in Israel and abroad in recent years have said that Israel might renew its diplomatic relations with several Muslim countries on the African continent, including Mali, Niger and Sudan. After Netanyahu visited Chad in 2019, it was reported that Israel was working to formalize ties with Sudan, and Israeli officials spoke about it publicly on several occasions, especially after the ouster of dictator Omar al-Bashir.

Netanayhu met with with Museveni and the two discussed strengthening cooperation between Israel and Uganda on a wide variety of issues, including civilian issues, the economy, health, water, energy, communications and agriculture.

BBC