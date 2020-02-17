Son to ISO Director Col Bagyenda to face 32 years in jail for the murder of his girlfriend

Court has Monday sentenced Brian Bagyenda, son to ISO Director Col Kaka Bagyenda to 32 years in jail for the murder of his girlfriend Enid Twijukye.
Bagyenda confessed to strangling the deceased (Twijukye) to death after suspecting that she was involved with another man.
He was convicted of murder by Justice Moses Kazibwe of the High Court in Kampala alongside his accomplices Innocent Bainomugisha, a-24-year-old cleaner and Vincent Rwahwire, a 28-year-old casual worker.
Justice Kazibwe, among other things, said that Bagyenda was of sound mind when he killed his then 22-year-old girlfriend.
According to him, this was evidenced when Bagyenda sent his maid to Kalerwe market, which is more distant from his home instead of Luzira, to buy him a bottle of soda before he increased the volume of the music system and drew down curtains to prevent anyone from seeing what was happening in the house.
However, Bagyenda’s lawyer, Mr Allan Sserulika contended that the murder cases referred to by prosecution had not been committed by his client and therefore, he deserved a lenient sentence since he was a first-time offender and had a mental illness at the time of the offence.
After weighing evidence from both sides and listening to the mitigating factors, the judge reasoned that prosecution had given enough evidence to show that Bagyenda had premeditated to kill his girlfriend from Januray 3, 2016.
According to the judge, disagreements in love relationships are a common occurrence and should not be reason for ending one’s life.
