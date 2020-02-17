Son to ISO Director Col Bagyenda to face 32 years in jail for the murder of his girlfriend

Court has Monday sentenced Brian Bagyenda, son to ISO Director Col Kaka Bagyenda to 32 years in jail for the murder of his girlfriend Enid Twijukye.

Bagyenda confessed to strangling the deceased (Twijukye) to death after suspecting that she was involved with another man.

He was convicted of murder by Justice Moses Kazibwe of the High Court in Kampala alongside his accomplices Innocent Bainomugisha, a-24-year-old cleaner and Vincent Rwahwire, a 28-year-old casual worker.