Rajiv drops out as Kikankane wins Mbarara Rally

Duncan Mubiru ‘Kikankane’ together Musa Nsubuga driving a Mitsubishi Evo X on Sunday won the 2020 National Rally Championship opener in Mbarara.

Kikankane posted one hour,44 minutes, o6 seconds and 69 microseconds to win the season-opener during the Rukaari-Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally will be held at Mwesigwa Resort over the weekend.

In the race that saw a number of drivers drop out due to a number of reasons, Fred Busulwa and Joseph Bongole driving a Subaru N10 came second after posting 1:54:11:93 before Hajji Omar Mayanja and Hussein Mukuye in their Mitsubishi Evo X posted 1:57:08:28 to complete a podium finish in the NRC opener over the weekend.

Rajiv drops out

It was bad news for prospect, Rajiv Ruparelia who was not able to finish the rally after dropping out.

Rajiv, together with Enock Olinga in their Volkswagen Polo Proto had taken over matters on day one after posting 13 seconds ahead after posting 13 minutes, 17 seconds and 74 microseconds in the number one position but on Sunday, things didn’t go on well with them as their vehicle broke down to ensure an unwanted abrupt finish for the team.

Other drivers who dropped out of the rally in Mbarara due to technical issues included Hassan Alwi, Ronald Ssebuguzi, Ismail Waliggo and John Burrows.

Mbarara rally results

1.Duncam Mubiri/ Musa Nsubuga 1:44:06:69

2.Fred Busulwa/ Joseph Bongole 1:54:11:93

3.Omar Mayanja/Hussein Mukuye 1:57:08:28

4.Dr.Ashraf Ahmed/ Yusuf Shameer 2:01:54:97

5.Jackson Sserwanga/ Lawrence Mwambazi 2:28:50:02

6.Ibrahim Lubega/Geofrey Sserwoga 2:33:15:03

7.Robert Kasana/ Urban Mulindwa 2:34:42:03

8.Samuel Watendwa/Steven Bunya 2:48:39:12

9.Anwal Sadat Negomba/ Robert Katabalwa 2:49:28:27

10.Mwami Watolya/ Abdul Karim Kakooza 2:58:35:31