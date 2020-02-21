Presidents Museveni, Kagame Meet To End Tensions

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda have arrived at the common border of Gatuna ahead of negotiations to normalise relations between the two countries.

The two are expected to sign an extradition treaty to allow the exchange of wanted criminals.

Angola’s President João Lourenço and Félix Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo are also present to help broker the deal.

The meeting comes after the government of Rwanda released 20 Ugandan nationals who completed their sentences on various charges including illegal crossing into the country.

This week, Uganda also released 13 Rwandans who had been in detention on charges of espionage and other security related offences.