Police Speak Out On Death Of People Power Activist

The Uganda Police have issued a statement explaining the death of People Power activist, Ritah Nabukenya who died following an accident on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Rita died after the motorcycle she was traveling on collided with another leading to the accident that claimed her life.

BELOW IS THE STATEMENT

There was an accident today at around 8:00 am behind Nakawa market as one heads to Nakawa Division headquarters.

In the accident, Motor Cycle UEY 675P was trying to over take our patrol vehicle number UP 4841, but unfortunately, collided with another motorcycle whose registration was not captured immediately because he fled the scene.

The passenger of Motor Cycle UEY 675P, later identified as Nabukenya Ritah, a resident of Bunamwaya, sustained serious injuries after she fell off the motorcycle.

The Patrol car rushed her to Mulago hospital.

We have gotten to learn that Nabukenya Ritah succumbed to the injuries she sustained during this accident and passed on.

Traffic police at Jinja road Police has now opened up inquiries into the matter with the aim of ascertaining what exactly happened. Police is also looking for the other rider who is still on the run.

We have recorded statements from eyewitnesses and the crew of the 999 patrol Vehicle .

The body has also been conveyed to city mortuary Mulago for postmortem as investigations proceed.