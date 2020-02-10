Pearl Of Africa Hotel Unveils Irresistible Valentines Day Offers

Skip the tired box of assorted chocolates and drugstore flower arrangement this year, because hotels and resorts around the world are rolling out their red carpets of romance with luxurious—yet still relatively affordable—Valentine’s Day hotel packages.

In Uganda, Pearl of Africa Hotel is offering a sumptuous package for lovers who will flock the hotel on Friday to celebrate.

A 4 course buffer dinner with a glass of wine will go for shs400k according to the packages, while singles will part with shs250k for the same treat in the Atrium. While, in the Market Kitchen restaurant, a 4 course buffer dinner with a glass of wine will go for shs300k according to the packages, while singles will part with shs200k.

The hotel also has a special offer with a room and dinner with breakfast served for two at a cost of $250.

The Hotel, an iconic landmark, situated on one of Kampala’s original Seven Hills, is one of city’s few hotels, offering world class hospitality to international and local visitors.

It is owned by flamboyant tycoon and philanthropist, Mohammed Hamid who was recently listed by famous Forbes Magazine among Africa’s youngest billionaires under the age of 45.

The hotel was built by Chairman Hamid’s conglomerate, Aya Group and is the tallest completed building in Uganda employing thousands and comprises of 290 rooms and 42 suites in seven levels of accommodation, ranging between 31 and 164 square meters in size.

Pearl Of Africa Hotel features a fitness center, sauna, garden, a terrace and bar. This hotel has air-conditioned units with a private bathroom. Guests can enjoy meals at an onsite restaurant.

All units are equipped with a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a coffee machine, private bathroom, free toiletries and a desk. Certain rooms offer garden views.

Chairman Hamid is one of the most successful businessmen in Africa. His Aya Group is one of Uganda’s largest business conglomerates with interests in mining, biscuit manufacturing, milling and logistics. The company is currently working on building a $4 billion industrial park in Uganda.

The hotel hosted last year’s National Prayer Breakfast in October on the eve of Uganda’s independence celebrations.

The hotel has a wellness centre that features a spa, gym and sports facilities like a basketball court, squash room and tennis courts, all world class.