Pearl Of Africa Hotel Offers Sumptuous Deals For Christmas, Boxing Day Celebrations

Kampala’s leading plush hotel, the Pearl Of Africa Hotel, is set to treat guests to sumptuous meals and experience during this Christmas period.

The hotel management recently unveiled a pompous package for Christmas day and the rest of the festive season.

According to the package, the hotel’s state-of-the-art Market Kitchen Restaurant has been set up to fit the occasion with lush decorations.

Managers at the hotel have promised quality services second to none to ensure the festive season is enjoyed to the maximum with guest not regretting any of their dime spent.

However, all this will begin with sumptuous meals on Christmas Eve as revellers will be treated to an exclusive dinner in the hotel’s Market Kitchen Restaurant from7pm – 11pm which will go for shs130k with kids enjoying at shs75k.

This will be accompanied with band music to serenade guests at the plush hotel in addition to a welcome cocktail.

With the decorations around, the hotel, its safe for one to conclude that Christmas day at Pearl Of Africa Hotel will be heaven on earth.

The Christmas day brunch will include meals for adults going for a pocket friendly cost of shs130k and shs75k for adults and kids respectively.

On Boxing Day, guests will even enjoy the hotel offers to the maximum as a plate of food will go for shs100k for adults and shs60k for kids.

The package is designed to allow the stress of the festive season to melt away as one indulges in one of the divine treatments available at the classy hotel.

In addition to this, those who choose to resident at the hotel will only part with $120 for a single room and $140 (double room).

This offer will go from 23rd December 2019 to 31st January 2020 and comes with breakfast, access to the hotel’s class welnness centre fitted with both indoor and outdoor swimming pools, sauna, spa and gym.

To crown the festive season, Pearl of Africa Hotel will do what it does best; displaying its iconic fireworks on the 31st December as Ugandans join the rest of the world to welcome the New Year.