Pay TV giants announce school fees promo

Following September’s reduction of Dstv and Gotv monthly subscriptions up to a tune of 30% for some packages, market leader MultiChoice Uganda has unveiled their festive season sales promo at a press briefing on Thursday in Kampala.

Ms Joan Semanda Kizza, the Public Relations and Communications Manager addressing reporters at the company’s head office in Kololo said its Back to School promotion to reward customers who renew their subscription during the festive season andon-going school holidays, with school fees.

The promotion which will run until January 31st, 2020, was unveiled by Kizza alongside Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing.

“As many of our subscribers celebrate the festive season, we also know that most of them will be looking to take their children back to school at the beginning of the New Year and will need school fees. It’s against this background that we are launching the promotion today,” said Mr Asiimwe we took over the marketing role a few weeks back.

During the promotion, MultiChoice will reward subscribers with shs500, 000 every week.

Customers who subscribe or reconnect their DStv or GOtv for a period of two months, December and January) will be entered into the promotion.