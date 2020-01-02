Parliament To Vet New Ministers On Friday

Uganda’s parliament will on Friday vet newly appointed ministers in the country’s cabinet.

According to a communication from the Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige dated December 30th, the first person to appear before the committee will be Raphael Magyezi, the Igara East MP who was appointed Minister of Local Government.

Last month, President Yoweri Museveni made his long awaited cabinet reshuffle, bringing in a few new faces in Judith Nabakooba (ICT), Denis Hamson Obua (State for Sports), Peter Ogwang (Deputy ICT).

Analysts have described the new cabinet as one meant to lead the president into the 2021 general polls that he is expected to participate in as presidential candidate.