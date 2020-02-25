Museveni: Water Issues Must Be Addressed Holistically

Addressed the 20th African Water Association (AFWA) International Congress at Serena International Conference Centre today. I welcome all the guests to this beautiful country and urge you to feel at home.
Water issues must be addressed holistically in tandem with other issues like the environment, health, income generation and electrification. It should not be handled in isolation. For example, unless we address energy questions, people will destroy forests and affect rain formation.
It is the same concern with household incomes, fighting corruption, getting our masses out of traditional to commercial farming, stabilizing land productivity through irrigation and security. We must address all these to achieve equilibrium.
I congratulate Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha for assuming office as the new chair of AFWA. I also congratulate him for authoring a book, “Sustaining High Performing Public Enterprises”, which I launched today.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login