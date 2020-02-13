Museveni Praises New Deputy Attorney General Kafuuzi

Having received clearance from Parliament, I presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Hon. Jackson Kafuuzi as Deputy Attorney General this afternoon at State House Entebbe.

Kafuuzi is one of the young people that has been steadfast in the affairs of justice and I am hopeful that he will hold steady in this new office at the frontline of fighting corruption in the judicial system.

This is the new war for the young people, manifesting mainly through;