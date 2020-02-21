Museveni: Let’s Be Patient With Rwanda, The Truth Will Come Out

From the 4th quadripartite at Katuna/Gatuna border, I stopped to address our people who had gathered at different centers hoping to hear of the outcomes of our engagements with my colleagues; Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Felix Tshisekedi (DRC), and João Lourenço (Angola).

My sympathies go out to the citizens of Uganda and Rwanda that have been affected by the closure of the Katuna border.

I call upon you to be patient as we pursue a lasting solution. I am very optimistic that with the independent facilitators from Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) the truth will come out because the NRM government stands for the truth.