Museveni To Lead 100km Trek To Celebrate Freedom Fighters

President Yoweri Museveni will lead veterans, youth (Bazukulu) and well-wishers in a 60mile (100km) symbolic trek from Galamba in Wakiso district to Birembo in Kibaale district to celebrate freedom fighters’ heroic sacrifices for patriotism.

“The trek which should be on foot, should remind the elderly but also to sensitize the younger people, including the Bazukulu, the heroic exertions of the freedom fighters who were doing for no pay, no reward – just for patriotism, (mwooyo gwa Uganda),” he said.

The symbolic trek code named “Africa Kwetu” will start on January 6 and will last three days to January 9. It is hoped that the trekkers will cover between 15 – 20 miles per day before breaking in the evening over a bon-fire where the President and other veterans will address the trekkers about Uganda’s liberation journey with emphasis on the role of various organisations including The Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) and the National Resistance Movement.

Bazukulu will have an opportunity to field questions, interact, see (via historic clips on large screens) and hear from those who sacrificed.

The Trek organised by the NRA Archives Unit headed by the President’s Senior Advisor/NRA Alice Kaboyo comes 20 years after he did the same trek in 1999. Next year’s trek will culminate into building a historic NRA Museum at Kanyara in Nakaseke district.

Various individuals and corporate organisations from around the country have already registered for the trek that will involve various war veterans.