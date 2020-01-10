Museveni hosts ‘Africa Kwetu’ dinner

President Museveni, who was the Chief walker in the 6-day successful 2020 Great Trek from Galamba in Wakiso District to Bireembo in Kibaale District, has hosted the UPDF High Command and Cabinet Ministers, among other prominent officials, to a dinner.

The dinner took place last evening (Thursday 9th January 2020) at Bireembo Technical Institute grounds in Kibaale District, Bunyoro Sub-Region. Codenamed ‘Africa Kwetu’, the 195 Km long Great Trek saw walkers pass through the districts of Wakiso, Luweero, Nakaseke, Mityana, Kiboga, Kassanda, Kakumiro up to Bireembo in Kibaale District.

The Trek that kicked off on 4th January 2020 was in commemoration of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters in the struggle to liberate Uganda. The Trek traced the routes that the NRA fighters took during the 1981 – 1986 bush war.

Over 1,000 people, majority being Bazzukulu, top retired and in-service Army Officers, Cabinet Ministers and Army veterans among others, participated in the Trek that kicked off on 4th January and ended yesterday. The President last led a similar Trek in 1999 through the same routing.

Amid entertainment on patriotic songs throughout the evening yesterday, the freedom fighters gave a diversity of their testimonies and experiences of the 1981 – 1986 protracted armed people’s struggle that culminated in NRM’s capture of political power in January 1986. The freedom fighters urged the youth to embrace the peace that was ushered in by NRM/NRA in 1986.