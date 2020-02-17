Museveni Blue-eyed Boy Blaise Determined To Replace Gaddafi As NRM Youth Boss

The political fight for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s top youth position promises to go down the wire with two favourites emerging.

Former leader of the Crime Preventers, Blaise Kamugisha it appears, is determined to scoop the most prized slot among NRM Youth.

Gaddafi Nassur is the current NRM National Youth Chairman and will not be contesting for the post.

The post is coveted because it comes with privileges like becoming a member of the Central Executive Committee (CEC), the top most decision making organ of the party.

Blaise’s biggest challenger according to sources, Ian Gumisiriza, a former Amama Poor Youth member who later crossed to the Museveni camp.

However, with the amount of energy Blaise has invested in the run up to the polls, Ian has an upscale task to try and trounce Kamugisha.

“All-over the world, in particular Africa and Uganda youths have been at the forefront of every successful revolutionary movement or political party. The Role of the Youth League is to provide continuity and protect the achievements of the revolution for the Mother Party or movement. My political journey has been inspired by significant roles played by the various youth wing of different political parties and revolutionary movements across Africa,” Blaise who is passionate about leading NRM youth says.

For two weeks now, micro-blogging site, Twitter, has been awash with the #TeamBlaise with many expressing support for him.

Whether this twitter support will translate into convincing voters to choose a known mobiliser, waits to to be seen.