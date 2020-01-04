Museveni Begins Six-day Trekk In Jungle

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Saturday joined veterans, patriots, freedom fighters, and bazukulu in a symbolic trek from Galamba in Wakiso district to Birembo in Kibaale district to celebrate freedom fighters’ heroic sacrifices for patriotism.

He is retracing the route he and his forces took in 1986, when they seized power from Idi Amin and Milton Obote.

“We came here at Galamba with plans to attack Kabamba. Our choice of Galamba was because of its proximity to Kampala and also to monitor peace talks. We sent Maj Sam Katabarwa (RIP) to Kampala for the same,” Museveni said.

He added, “We waited on Katabarwa and he was no where to be seen. One morning Maj Gen Kyalingonza told me our messenger had been killed. We decided to retreat, but before we could do so, we were attacked.

I salute the people of Galamba, and the gallant men and women with whose efforts we sowed the seed of peace.”