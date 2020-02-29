Fellow Citizens, People in Uganda, today I want to address you on the issue of Coronavirus.
Coronavirus is real, it does not kill as much and fast like Ebola, but spreads at a very terrific rate. It undermines economies because it is disruptive and inconvenient. If a country records a case of coronavirus, people will be quarantined, movements limited, businesses, schools, leisure parks closed, etc.
This is an inconvenience to us and jeopardy to our economy, we do not want to head there as a country. However, Coronavirus is becoming a global threat and now approaching Africa, with a case confirmed in Nigeria and Egypt. This means that we must rely heavily on our personal behavior first, while the ministry of health guides us on other measures.
I am therefore appealing to every one of you, let us prevent this disease even at a personal level by precautionary behavior.
This will not be the biggest we have gone through as a country, we fought Aids by behavior even before we got medicine.
Now as the ministry of health guides us, let us take a personal decision not to shake hands unnecessarily or expose ourselves to conditions that will facilitate the spread of Coronavirus.
I implore those who have specific symptoms similar to Coronavirus, even as simple as a running nose, please self-quarantine from the rest and seek medical guidance and confirmation that you are free from infection. This goes to those in schools, places of work, markets and any form of gatherings.
For those in different places of prayer and worship, the Ministry of Health and its partners will be in touch with you on how we can operate without putting congregators at risk.
Take personal precautions, and look out for your colleagues too. The government will take all measures to safeguard you as well. Meanwhile, we shall keep studying this Coronavirus.
President Yoweri Museveni
President of the Republic of Uganda