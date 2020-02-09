Museveni: Africa Needs A Strong Standby Force

Chairing the meeting on African Capacity for Immediate Response to Crisis this morning, I made the case for the need to harmonise the African Standby Force, an urgent and necessary step for Africa’s self defence system.

In the past, concerted efforts by those who were willing and capable has delivered victory against imperialist forces to our people across the continent. This goes far back as 1963.

Unfortunately, the spirit has continued to dwindle, resulting in the shameful and direct affront on Africa again, even against the express advise of the African Union.