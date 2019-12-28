Luxurious Pearl Of Africa Hotel To Welcome New Year With Iconic Fireworks

Kampala’s Plush Pearl of Africa Hotel will on 31st December 2019 welcome the New Year 2020 with open-air festivities at the hotel, ending with grandiose fireworks.

Celebrations of the arrival of the New Year at Pearl of Africa Hotel will be similar to last year with a musical concert on the program.

Tuesday’s concert will feature Uganda’s big names in the music industry including; Bebe Cool, John Blaq and special appearances from Dubai, London, Paris and Sweden.

The Hotel, an iconic landmark, situated on one of Kampala’s original Seven Hills, is one of city’s few hotels, offering world class hospitality to international and local visitors.

It is owned by flamboyant tycoon and philanthropist, Mohammed Hamid who was recently listed by famous Forbes Magazine among Africa’s youngest billionaires under the age of 45.

The hotel was built by Chairman Hamid’s conglomerate, Aya Group and is the tallest completed building in Uganda employing thousands and comprises of 290 rooms and 42 suites in seven levels of accommodation, ranging between 31 and 164 square meters in size.

Pearl Of Africa Hotel features a fitness center, sauna, garden, a terrace and bar. This hotel has air-conditioned units with a private bathroom. Guests can enjoy meals at an onsite restaurant.

All units are equipped with a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a coffee machine, private bathroom, free toiletries and a desk. Certain rooms offer garden views.

Chairman Hamid is one of the most successful businessmen in Africa. His Aya Group is one of Uganda’s largest business conglomerates with interests in mining, biscuit manufacturing, milling and logistics. The company is currently working on building a $4 billion industrial park in Uganda.

The hotel hosted this year’s National Prayer Breakfast in October on the eve of Uganda’s independence celebrations.

The hotel has a wellness centre that features a spa, gym and sports facilities like a basketball court, squash room and tennis courts, all world class.