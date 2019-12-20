Local Mobile Money App Integrates Financial Solution With Social Media

Cash Chat, a local social media mobile app, developed by Mr. Asher Namanya, the CEO of Bold Cashers Limited, a Ugandan fin-tech company is now enabling users to transfer money globally.

Mr. Namanya together with a team of officials from Bold Cashers recently told a press conference in Kampala that Cash Chat, a digital and social network mobile application has integrated with the mobile money services of MTN Uganda, MTN Rwanda, Airtel and Safaricom in Kenya.

“The Cash Chat mobile app has a Bold Cashers wallet in the chat that enables users to transfer money from their wallet to other users’ wallets anywhere in the world. They can also send and receive money from Safaricom, Airtel, and MTN mobile money accounts,” Mr. Namanya explained.

To make the app more efficient, Mr. Namanya said they are also working with leading commercial banks in Africa to enable users to receive money on their app wallet and transfer money from the app to the bank account. You can also access funds on the app using the services of VisaCard and MasterCard.

“We are an authentic company that believes that the future of developing countries like Uganda and others in Africa is in investing in technology and in innovations like Cash Chat mobile app,” Mr. Namanya noted.

“We are facilitating the process for Africa to become cashless. We are looking at having a unified one stopover product where you can be able to chat, transfer money and many other things. Our vision is to connect the world through financial technology and social media,” Mr. Namanya added.

Apart from transferring money on the app, you can also buy airtime, pay bills, make savings, share sponsored ads-to all users and chat with friends and in groups of up to 1000 members instantly.

Mr. Namanya explains that with a vision and mission to connect the world through financial technology, the focus now is that mobile phones and social media users must do more than chatting but also have access to different financial liberating services like savings and earning through targeted advertising.

Mr. Kenneth Kimuli also is known as Pablo, a Ugandan celebrated comedian, who is the Cash Chat mobile app brand ambassador, explained at the press conference that Bold Cashers is planting two trees with one seed.

“If you have noticed, people today literally move with their phones in their palms; this means that mobile phones are driving people’s lives. And at Bold Cashers, we thought of how we can help them live a productive life instead of them talking about everything and saying nothing,” Mr. Kimuli noted.

Mr. Edgar Ofoyuru, the Products Designer at Bold Cashers Limited, speaking at a press conference held at Eureka Place Hotel in Kampala on Friday said the Cash Chat mobile app which has been in development for two years helps users to transfer money, advertise products, chat with people in their phone contact list and professional networks, upload statuses and make voice and video calls

“The Cash Chat mobile app is unique in a way that you can chat and promote something you are interested in through a new business dimension that involves advertising on the mobile app. As a designer and technical division team, we have focused more on providing a good and unique user experience,” Mr. Ofoyuru stated.