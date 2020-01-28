Kenya Investigating Suspected Coronavirus Case

A Kenyan student from China with symptoms similar to those of the deadly coronavirus has been quarantined at the national referral hospital in the capital, Nairobi.

The hospital’s Communication Manager Hezekiel Gikambi has told the BBC that the patient had arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport early Tuesday morning on a Kenya Airways flight from Guangzhou, China, and was rushed to the hospital.

This is the first suspected case in Kenya and the second in Africa.

The Ministry of Health is yet to release an official statement.

