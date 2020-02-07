Four People Arrested As NDA Cracks Down On Unscrupulous Dealers In Mbale

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has arrested four people in Mbale for running an unscrupulous pharmaceutical store.

The arrests were made on Thursday according to reports.

Drugs worthy 500 million shillings were discovered in a Lock Up 147, at the Mbale taxi park. The operators of the Lock-Up shop disguised as a general merchandise traders had a store in the backyard where they kept the drugs.

The impounded drugs included; unregistered medicines like viagra and postinor not meant for Uganda’s market but Kenya, Malawi and Zambia. Medicines meant for use in public health facilities in Uganda and Kenya GoU/GoK “Not For Sale” drugs.

Pilferage of medicines from public health facilities compromises the quality of health service delivery and denies patients their rights of accessing government drugs hence discrediting government programmes.

The four people arrested are being held at the Mbale Central Police Station.

According to NDA, “All the apprehended culprits must face the law under the provisions of the NDP/A act.”