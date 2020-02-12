Experience Valentine’s Day at Sheraton Kampala

Pablo Picasso once said “Love is the greatest refreshment in life.” In this spirit, the Sheraton Kampala Hotel team has gone the extra mile in their efforts to create the perfect romantic getaway for friends, families and loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

At Sheraton Hotel, we are committed to creating the most memorable Valentine’s moments. We have curated unforgettable romance-themed experiences throughout the different outlets. The hotel rooms have been adorned with Valentine’s-themed décor to create the most fulfilling experience for our clients.

According to Joselyn Ngiine, the Sheraton Marketing Manager, the hotel will celebrate the season of love with exceptional packages on suites and executive rooms. “Our room rates will be discounted from USD 299 to USD 249, and those who book in will enjoy an extensive range of amenities including a 30-minute dessert, glass of wine per person, flowers and red velvet cake. Guests can also pamper themselves with hot stone massage, free steam bath and Sauna, and access to Kyoga pool”, she said.

Our restaurants, Seven Seas, Paradise and La Terrasse, will be serving delicious cuisine of Four Course Meals on special Menu exclusively designed to match the occasion. Each course will arrive after your choice of four different options.

“For Starters/appetizers, we have a selection of shrimp cocktail or a charcuterie board. This will be followed by a selection of two soups or salads. The entrée selections range from steak-lover options such as filet mignon with onion confit, blue cheese and a red wine demi-glace to the vegetarian Vishnu bowl, with coconut curry spaghetti squash, miso pickled salad cucumber, mint raita and grilled naan. For dessert, diners may choose black walnut truffles, ooey gooey butter cake with chevre frosting or other delectable options,” Miss Ngiine added.

These will be accompanied by a complimentary glass of red sparkling wine, chocolates and roses for ladies as soon as they settle down for dinner. The guests can also up the ante with additions such as chocolate-covered strawberries and a bottle of wine or champagne. The couples can then spice up the evening by heading down to Equator bar right after dinner for some music by DJ Joe and Regnick, she said.

For those who seek to capture the evening for posterity, La Terrasse lounge will have a photo booth to give our guests the opportunity to take pictures and selfies to share on their social media platforms.

Sheraton Kampala Hotel is a nexus for gatherings; we are the premier destination for families, business persons, travelers, food connoisseurs and adventurers to visit and experience the many facets of Uganda’s diverse culture. We make it our goal to provide unique, quality service that creates long-lasting memories for our clients. With our rich heritage and exceptional reputation in culinary expertise and hospitality, we look forward to celebrating Valentine’s Day with everyone.