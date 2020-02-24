Development Channel Boss speaks out after Court Decision

Development Channel boss Charles Lambert has vowed to return to full poverty alleviation work after a local court dismissed a fraud suit filed in 2018.

In a case which was subsequently charged at the magistrate court, Nakawa, the court dismissed the accusations as the government prosecutors lacked any single presentation of proof of any wrong doing.

Speaking shortly after the verdict, Lambert had this to say “They have only done the right thing by dismissing this ridiculous case. One year was wasted coming to this court for nothing. We are now focused on getting back to our mission and rekindling the fire within those who this malicious attack and blackmail grossly affected. We have also not ruled out the possibility of lawsuits against these agencies. There must be consequences of using your privileged position as a government official to destroy the work and investments of others”.

On its website, Development Channel describes itself as “the world’s most comprehensive platform for increasing access to basic development needs between the developed and under developed countries and communities”.

This it says is done “through the use of 25 highly innovative and empathy driven companies helping to create a strong middle class, increase food security and build strong infrastructure among the world’s most disadvantaged”.