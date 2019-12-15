Danes helping Uganda manage public funds

Development partners Denmark have committed to to support programmes that contribute to achieving Uganda’s goals.

On Tuesday, the Danish Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Nicolaj Hejberg Pedersen and Minister of Finance, Hon. Matia Kasaija are in Kamapla expected to sign an agreement that will contribute to government’s efforts in ensuring more effective, efficient and accountable use of resources.

The current country programme runs up to 2022 and focuses on poverty reduction through inclusive and sustainable economic development as well as democracy, good governance and human rights.

This support of UGX19 billion will go towards the Resource Enhancement and Accountability Programme (REAP), a programme coordinated by the Ministry of Finance and focuses on improving the management of public funds with the aim of impacting service delivery.

REAP will achieve this through a strong focus on checks and balances in the full budget cycle, including economic planning, budget preparation and execution, accounting and reporting, and auditing at both central and local government levels.

Uganda has seen significant achievements as a result of implementing reform programmes like REAP. Amongst the most visible achievements is the roll out of the automated financial management systems, which enhance efficiency and transparency. Pensions and salary payrolls have also been cleaned up to eliminate “ghost” workers and “ghost” pensioners, resulting in plugging leakages estimated at about UGX 300 billion. In addition to this, there has been support to training and capacity building for members of Parliament and as a result they have actively engaged in scrutiny of cases where public resources were misused.

REAP is further supported by the Government of Uganda, the European Union, and KfW (the German Development Bank).