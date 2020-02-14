Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz Lauds Relations With Uganda

The President of the Republic of Cuba, H.E. Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez, has praised the relations between his country and Uganda.

President Diaz made the remarks on Wednesday while receiving Uganda’s Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi in the Cuban capital, Havana.

The Cuban leader applauded the fraternal historical relations between Cuba and Uganda and thereafter held talks with Ssekandi and his delegation.

Earlier, on his arrival in Cuba, the country’s Vice Premier Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, thank the Government of Uganda and all the countries of the African Union for the approval, last Monday, for the eleven consecutive time, of a resolution rejecting the US blockade against Cuba.

During the just concluded African Union summit in Ethiopia, (the 33 Summit of Heads of State and Government), African leaders called for an end to the US blockade against Cuba.

During his visit, Ssekandi met with Cuba’s Vice President, Salvador Valdés Mesa and the two leaders discussed the excellent state of relations.

They ratified the mutual will to strengthen them, particularly the cooperation in health and education, according to an official note.

They also discussed issues of interest on the international agenda.

The visit of Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi is a reciprocal visit following the visit of the Cuban Vice President in October 2016 where both countries signed protocols of mutual cooperation.

The Ugandan Ministers of State for Education, Foreign Affairs, Minerals, Trade, and Veterans Affairs, accompanied the Vice President.

Earlier on Monday, Ssekandi placed a floral tribute to the National Hero José Martí and toured the memorial to the Apostle of Cuba.

The Ugandan Vice President agenda also included tours of scientific and cultural centers of interest.