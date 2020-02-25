Boyfriend of killed youthful People Power supporter on the run after Police ‘Intimidation’

Political activist Mr Edwin Musinguzi – boyfriend to Rita Nabukenya, a supporter of the People Power movement, who was Monday knocked dead in Nakawa, Kampala – was taken for police questioning as an intimidation tactic after controversy sparked by the incident, this website has discovered.

Ms Nabukenya a resident of Bunamwaya was knocked as she went to court where the nascent political organisation had a matter being decided.

Fellow activist Musinguzi (pictured above at a political event), also a resident of Bunamwaya, was reportedly picked for questioning and later released today, he is said to be on the run to avoid fresh arrest.

According to a source, the young man was intimidated and abducted by security operatives at Makindye Police Post where he spent several hours. His current location is unknown with phones off.

There are also unconfirmed reports that both Nabukenya and Musinguzi could have sensitive roles in People Power movement making them a target. Musinguzi is a right hand man to MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

People Power leaders blamed the death on police but Kampala Metropolitan police denied the accusation, saying in a statement that the activist was killed by a boda boda.

They maintain that their police officers only came in to save the life of Ms Nabukenya.

Bobi Wine is however blaming the Police for intimidating eye witnesses.

“Several journalists went to Nakawa to speak to eye witnesses about the death of comrade Ritah Nabukenya. Witnesses have all been intimidated and ordered not to speak to any journalist about what they saw. As always, police wants to lie about what happened,” he said.

But Police spokesman Fred Enanga emphasized on Tuesday that Nabukenya’s death had nothing to do with her political views. Besides, he said, the police officers could not have known her as People Power supporter, because she was not dressed in the movement’s colors.