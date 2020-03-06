Presidential hopeful and Kyadondo East Lawmaker, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has revealed he is ready for talks with anyone but set conditions for them.

Bobi Wine said this in a tweet in response to the senior presidential adviser on special operations, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who said he has no problem talking to Bobi Wine.

“I’m open to transparent talks with anyone but before that, you & your father should stop actions that’ve left many orphans, widows & torture victims. Respect human rights & rule of law. Only free men can negotiate. Remove the boot off my neck & I’ll have a voice to speak with you,” Bobi Wine tweeted.

Muhoozi, who is also President Yoweri Museveni’s son, had tweeted, “Alot of my supporters are telling me to sit down and talk to my brother Bobi Wine. I have no problem talking to him, we talked in the past and were friends. I just advise all the youth never to seek war over peace.”

It waits to be seen whether the exchange will materialise into real talks between the two.