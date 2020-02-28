Tax body Uganda Revenue Authority has shaken up the tax body’s senior management.

An internal communication seen by this website shows how the Commissioner-General Doris Akol has had five commissioners transferred to different departments.

The changes take effect on April 1, 2020. “Support your leaders in their new roles as we take URA to greater heights,” Akol commanded.

Shockingly, amiable Dicksons Kateshumbwa who has been the Commissioner in charge of the Customs Department(CCD) transferred and made the Commissioner Domestic Taxes. He has been replaced with Abel Kagumire is now acting capacity.

In other changes, Herbert Rusoke who has been the Commissioner in charge of Corporate Services (CCS) has been named the Commissioner for Internal Audit and Compliance(CIAC) whereas Patrick Mukiibi who has been the Commissioner in charge of Tax Investigations(CTI) is now the Commissioner Corporate Services (CCS).

Commenting on changes, Mr Ian Rumanyika, the Public and Corporate Affairs Manager at URA said the change is normal.

“It is not unusual but very normal here at URA as the best practice for any growing institution,” he said.

“URA is an institution of national influence. It has deliberately built an all-round leadership team that is capable of leading in all capacities.”

Many commentators will watch how the changes affect the institution’s efficiency and brand health consider Dicksons Kateshumbwa’s high rise to the top – tipped by many as the next Commissioner-General. He was in eight months ago elected as the Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation Council (WCO) Council ahead of the Russian contender Ruslan Davydov during the annual Council session. The elections took place at the WCO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

The WCO Council is the highest supreme body of the World Customs Organization shaping the global customs and international trade agenda. In 2018, Uganda was the first African country to host the WCO Global AEO Conference that attracted over 1000 delegates.

His transfer comes while he was spearheading the changing role of Customs globally from largely Revenue collection to Trade Facilitation and managing supply chain security as well as growing global trade threats of protectionism and illegal trade.

One can only wonder the disruption to Uganda’s mandate and steering the global customs agenda that will be caused by his transfer to Domestic Taxes.

Dicksons Kateshumbwa Profile

Age: 42

Born in Sheema District, western Uganda

Education

A’ Level Ntare School in western Uganda

Bachelor of Commerce, Delhi University India, 2003:

Masters degree in Business Administration (Finance), Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Science and Technological Sciences in India, 2005

Diploma in Management Information Technology, India

Professional experience

Joined Uganda Revenue Authority in 2006, and has served in different roles: Customs officer , Supervisor, assistant commissioner Customs, assistant commissioner audit, commissioner Customs and now Domestic Taxes.